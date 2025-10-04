MATCHDAY LIVE: Johnnies BEAT 14-man Cushendall in Extra-Time to earn FIRST final in 31 years

The Johnnies faced their opponents at the same stage last season

ST John's will hope to upset all the odds this evening when they travel to Dunsilly where the current holders Cushendall await in the first of two semi-finals this weekend in the Senior Hurling Championship.

The Johnnies left it late to turnaround their arch rivals Rossa a fortnight ago when Michael Bradley last gasp goal rallied the Corrigan Park side to clinch the victory in added time after Ryan McNulty's effort floated over the bar and sent the Johnnies into pandemonium as they sealed their semi-final spot.

Holders Cushendall are truly the team to beat in the Saffron County having won the previous two Senior titles with their eyes firmly fixated on a third championship.

Follow all the coverage from Dunsilly with our Matchday Live blog below.

TEAM NEWS 15:55pm:

St Johns: D Nugent; R McNulty, C Johnston, J Bohill; C Morgan, P McCallin, E McGurk; S Wilson, A Bradley; O Donnelly, C Johnston, C Bohill; D Carson, S Shannon, O McManus

Cushendall: C McAlister; C McAuley, P Burke, M Burke; S Walsh, E Campbell, R McCambridge; F McCurry, E McQuillan; R McAteer, N McManus, T McLaughlin; F Bradley, S McAfee, J McLaughlin



Throw-In 16:00pm:

SECOND-HALF:

St John's 1-18

Cushendall 1-18

BLOG LIVE:





1' The National Anthem has been heard and the sides are off

2' Conor Johnston strikes the opening score as he flicks it short and over the bar for St John's

3' McManus with a long range free for the North Antrim men

4' A scrappy game in harsh conditions so far but the Johnnies give up a soft free and Cushendall point again with a free from McManus

9' McAlister hits a free from over 70-yards and strikes another point for his side

11' Shea Shannon points from a free for the Johnnies

13' Aaron Bradley drills a fantastic score from deep to level proceedings

14' The Johnnies looked to have cleared their lines but the ball fell to Bradley and the Cushendall forward strikes for a point

15' Ryan McCambridge picks the slíotar in space and thunders a great point from the right wing

16' The Johnnies trail by two scores but playing into the wind has been tough as a few efforts have dropped short playing into the breeze

20' McAlister hits a second free of the day and extends the lead to three but Conor Johnston replies instantly to keep the Johnnies with just two scores in the deficit

21' Bradley points over the shoulder for Cushendall

23' McManus points for Cushendall once again from a free before Eoghan Campbell drives another over from the puck-out

29' Oisin McManus with a fabulous score after he recovers the ball after a scramble

30' Four minutes remaining in the first half with added time, the Johnnies will be hopeful they can reduce their deficit.

32' Conor Johnston with another great score for the Johnnies

33' Bradley replies for the North Antrim side

34' Oisin McManus strikes before McLaughlin points for the Dall

35' Half-Time: The Johnnies trail by five as Cushendall pointed a few late scores to re-establish their lead.

Second-Half:

32' RED CARD: NEIL MCMANUS LASHES OUT AT RYAN MCNULTY AND CUSHENDALL ARE DOWN TO 14-MEN

33'GOAL!!! - JOHNNIES STRIKE THE FIRST GOAL AARON BRADLEY FIRES HOME

36' Cushendall reply with Bradley

37' OFF THE LINE - Donal Carson's effort is flicked off the line

39' Oisin Bradley with a huge 65' for the Johnnies

40' SHEA SHANNON LEVELS IT - The Forward drills over from the centre of the forward line

42' Bradley points for the Dall

43' Aaron Bradley with a lovely point after a strong solo run to restore parity

43' Bradley fires over another free for Cushendall

44' Conall Bohill levels once again for the Johnnies

45' Bradley points once again for the North Antrim side from a close range free

47' Two Point lead for the Dall as McLaughlin fries one over

48' GOAL!!! - Cushendall have got a goal after Neeson struck his effort on the ground and under Domhnail Nugent's net

49' Bohill and McLaughin exchange points as the deficit sits at five points for the Johnnies

51' HUGE SAVE! - The Johnnies thought they were goal bound again but Bradley was denied from close range by McAlister

53' McManus scores another free and the Dall only lead by four scores now.

54' McManus nails another free over the black spot.

55' Bohill with a superb score to reduce his sides deficit to two points.

57' McManus points another free, just the minimum between the sides now.

59' The Johnnies are down by one score, but there will no doubt be a heap of added time.

61' Bradley points for Cushendall to extend their lead to two points.

64' Domhnail Nugent points from a close free the Johnnies trail by a single point

65' LEVEL GAME - CONOR JOHNSTON THUNDERS A POINT

EXTRA-TIME: HT: St John's 1-26 Cushendall 1-22

1' And we are Underway with Extra-Time

2' Two Wides from the off for the Johnnies

3' Bradley points for Cushendall before Shannon strikes in response

4' Conor Johnston with a great score after he was fouled but managed to get the strike off in time

5' Johnnies lead by two! - Conor Johnston fires over another great score

6' Michael Bradley fires over from the far-left hand side for St John's.

10' Michael Dudley extends St John's lead to four points!

11' HALF-TIME in Extra-Time, the Johnnies lead by four

11' Second Half is underway! Johnnies will hope they wont have a repeat of last year

14' The game has turned into a scrappy one with neither side able to keep possession for long.

15' Five minutes remain in Extra-Time as Bradley strikes for Cushendall to reduce the deficit

16' Conor Johnston with a great point but Joe McNaughton catches his effort with the wind and the strike cancels out the Johnnies point.

17' Shea Shannon mis-hits his goal bound effort

17' Bradley reduces Cushendall's deficit to two points as bodies are all over Dunsilly from both sides struggling with cramp.

18' The Johnnies lead by two with just minutes remaining, can they see this out?

20' SHANNON STRIKES A FREE TO MAKE IT THREE TO THE JOHNNIES

21' SHANNON HITS ANOTHER FREE AND THE JOHNNIES HAVE DONE IT!

THEY HAVE BEATEN ALL THE ODDS AND WILL BE ANTRIM SENIOR HURLING FINALISTS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1994.