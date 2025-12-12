ANTRIM GAA have announced their sets of fixtures ahead of the 2026 Allianz Antrim League campaign for both hurling and Gaelic football which kick-start next spring.

The footballers will begin their Division Four campaign with a favourable home tie against Carlow on Sunday, January 25, at Cargin with hopes firmly set on a promotion campaign as they hope to better their poor season last year which saw them remain in Division Four and suffer a harsh defeat to Wexford in the Tailteann Cup.

Our Allianz Football and Hurling League fixtures for 2026 🗓️



Get out and show your support 🟡⚪️#AllianzLeagues #Saffrons2026 pic.twitter.com/C9wtK5oFPe — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) December 8, 2025

The following Sunday will see the Saffrons travel to Semple Stadium where they will face 2020 Munster football champions Tipperary before another home tie with Longford set for Valentine's weekend at Cargin.

Davy Fitzgerald will enter his second season as Antrim hurling boss

Two more away trips will see Antrim travel to Liatroim at the end of February before their final road game will see the Glensmen face Waterford on St Patrick's weekend.

The final two home fixtures will see Wicklow come to town when Portglenone plays host to the penultimate home fixture and finally a home tie with London could prove pivotal if Antrim are to remain promotion hopefuls as they look to get back to Division Three.

Antrim only recorded two victories in last season's campaign which saw them finish second bottom of Division Three and relegated to the fourth tier.

Their only victories came on the opening week against Clare before a victory over fellow relegated side Leitrim in what was a thoroughly disappointing campaign for the Saffron county.

Ahead of their league campaign Antrim's football squad will face Derry and Donegal in the 2026 edition of the Dr McKenna Cup as part of Mark Doran's pre-season preparation.

The season will be a huge one for Mark Doran and his staff as they look to finally pave the way and give fans of the Saffron county some hope and establish some pride in the big ball.

A NEW HOPE: Mark Doran will hope to give Antrim some success in Football

As for the hurlers, another campaign in Hurling Division 1B is on the cards with Davy Fitzgerald returning to the Antrim dug-out for another year after a rather dismal opening campaign which saw Antrim whimper to just two victories and a draw in their inaugural campaign under the former Waterford boss.

Victories over Westmeath and Laois along with a 24-apiece tie with Carlow helped Antrim stave off any worries of relegation back to Division Two with their top-flight status remaining in place.

Antrim hurlers will kick off their campaign with 400-mile round trip to the South-East of Ireland as they face Wexford at Chadwick's Park before hosting 2024 All-Ireland winners Clare at Pearse's Park in Dunloy.

Another long trip back south awaits with Kildare hosting Antrim at the beginning of February before back-to-back home ties with Antrim facing Carlow and Dublin in a reverse of last season's away trips.

Their final game will see the Saffron men with the shortest of their away trips which will see them face newly-promoted Down at Pairc Esler in Newry to round off the campaign.

This season will be telling with the Clare man, Davy Fitzgerald, resuming his post in the Antrim manager hot seat and with expectations on the low side, it is up to the two-time All-Ireland winner to turn it around as Antrim hope to punch above their weight in Division One and the Leinster Championship this season.

Antrim football fixtures:

Antrim v Carlow - Erin's Own, Cargin - Sunday Jan 25th - 2pm

Tipperary v Antrim - Semple Stadium - Sunday Feb 1st - 2pm

Antrim v Longford - Erin's Own, Cargin - Sunday Feb 15th - 2pm

Liatroim v Antrim - Heartland Credit Union Pairc - Sunday Feb 22nd - 2pm

Antrim v Wicklow - Roger Casements, Portglenone - Saturday Feb 28th - 2pm

Waterford v Antrim - Fraher Field Dungarvan - Sunday March 15th - 1pm

Antrim v London - Erin's Own, Cargin - Sunday March 22nd - 1pm

Antrim Hurling Fixtures:

Wexford v Antrim - Chadwick's Wexford Park - Saturday Jan 24th - 4pm

Antrim v Clare - Pearses Park, Dunloy - Sunday Feb 1st - 1pm

Kildare v Antrim - St Conleth's Park, Newbridge - Sunday Feb 8th - 2pm

Antrim v Carlow - Pearses Park, Dunloy - Sunday Feb 22nd - 1pm

Antrim v Dublin - Pearses Park, Dunloy - Sunday March 1st - 2pm

Down v Antrim - Pairc Estler, Newry - Saturday March 21st - 5pm