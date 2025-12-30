SUPERCUP NI has confirmed the eight representatives from the North for the 2026 Boys’ Minor Section, marking the first official team announcement ahead of next summer’s tournament.

This year NI will have eight representatives at the home tournament which has continued to grow in prestige year on year since its inception in 1981.

Cliftonville will be among the Belfast-based clubs to represent the Boys' Minor section of the tournament, with the Reds hoping to defend their title in 2026 after they overcame Linfield in the 2025 final.

Other Irish league academies such as Linfield, Ballymena United, Glenavon, Portadown, Rosario, Maiden City and Newell Academy will form a strong and competitive local contingent, featuring established NIFL clubs and some of the region’s most highly regarded grassroots clubs.

Rosario of South Belfast and Derry sides Maiden City and Newell Academy are set to make their tournament debuts at one of world football’s most respected youth competitions.

Last summer’s Minor Section delivered one of the standout finals of the 2025 tournament, as Cliftonville edged past Linfield in a classic all-Belfast contest at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

As champions of the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI Boys’ Minor Section, Cliftonville will now represent Northern Ireland on the global stage at the world-renowned Mina Cup in Dubai in April 2026.

With Cliftonville and Linfield returning in 2026, alongside NIFL Premiership clubs Ballymena United, Portadown and Glenavon, anticipation is already building for another compelling chapter in the youngest age group of the tournament.

The only Boys’ section to feature club sides from NI is also one of the most heavily subscribed in the entire tournament, with several major names set to be announced in early 2026.

The standard is already shaping up to surpass the quality on show in 2025, when clubs such as Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Surf Select, IDA Bermuda and Al Jazira Club all took part in Coleraine at a chance for glory.

Managing Director at Budget Energy, Sean O'Loughlin, believes it was a real highlight for everyone at his company to become a part of last season's tournament.

“Our first year as headline partner of the SuperCupNI was a real highlight for everyone at Budget Energy. It went beyond anything we expected," said Sean.

"The passion around the tournament, the standard of football and the way the whole event is delivered reminded us exactly why we wanted to be involved in the first place. We are already looking forward to 2026 and to playing our part again in what is always a brilliant week for young players, their families and the local communities."

The Budget Energy representative also believes that their native Derry sides were a massive inspiration for their sponsorship of the prestigious tournament.

“This is a great way to begin the team announcements for 2026 and we are delighted for all eight Northern Ireland clubs included in the Minor Section, especially the two teams from close to our Derry-Londonderry headquarters. The Budget Energy SuperCupNI gives young players an opportunity they do not get anywhere else and we wish every team the very best as they prepare for next summer.”

Now entering its 43rd year, the Budget Energy SuperCupNI remains one of the world’s premier youth football competitions. The 2026 tournament will take place from Sunday 26th to Friday 31st July, welcoming a minimum of 62 Boys’ and Girls’ teams from across the globe.

More than 1,200 young players will compete in over 150 matches across five age groups, with fixtures hosted throughout Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The Boys’ Section Cup Finals will take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday 31st July, while the Girls’ Section Cup Finals will be staged at Dixon Park, Ballyclare on Thursday 30th July.

Sam Gamble, Tournament Coordinator at the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, confirmed his delight at the eight clubs selected, but believes that choosing the clubs was far from an easy decision.

“We are pleased to confirm the eight local sides for the Boys’ Minor Section at the 2026 Budget Energy SuperCupNI. Choosing the local teams is never straightforward.

“The level of interest grows every year and many strong local clubs put their names forward. Our process is based on clear criteria and early season performances and we are confident we have arrived at a very strong and well deserving line up," the Tournament Coordinator said.

“It is great to welcome three new teams, Rosario, Maiden City and Newell Academy, which reflects the progress being made in youth football across Northern Ireland. Alongside them, having Linfield, Cliftonville, Ballymena United, Glenavon and Portadown involved means we can look forward to another highly competitive Minor Section.

“Last year’s final between Cliftonville and Linfield was one of the best we have seen at this age group. With several major international teams still to be confirmed in early 2026, we are looking forward to another exciting chapter for the tournament.”

