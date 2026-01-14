JUDGEMENT has been reserved in an appeal case against a decision to throw out terrorism charges against Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh.

The rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London in November 2024.

In September, the case was thrown out on technical grounds with chief magistrate Paul Goldspring ruling that the proceedings were “instituted unlawfully”.

However, an appeal was launched by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) with the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday. Large crowds gathered outside court this morning as band members and their legal team arrived. A small stage was set up, with a sign stating 'Kneecap junction'.

Kneecap Junction

This evening Lord Jusice Edis who is hearing the appeal with Mr Justice Linden told the court, "we will be reserving judgement in this case".

Outside court band member DJ Próvaí thanked fans for "standing out in the rain and supporting us".

"It's a reserved judgement, so we'll not know for another few weeks or a bit longer, but thank you very much and let's keep getting the message out there," he said.

Earlier this morning West Belfast MP Paul Maskey address those gathered outside court. “We are in front of a court today because the British Government refused to accept the decision from a previous judge to throw this case out," he said.

“This is about censorship. That’s exactly what this is about.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane added: “We will continue to stand with Liam.

North Belfast MP John Finucane addressing the crowd

“We will continue to stand on the right side of history.

“We stand with Palestine. End the genocide. Free Palestine.”