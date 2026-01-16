THE families of two people killed in an attack on a New Lodge bar 50 years ago say the events surrounding the atrocity "feel like yesterday".

Sarah (Sadie) O'Dwyer and James Reid died when a no-warning bomb was thrown into the Sheridan Bar by the UVF on January 17, 1976.

Sadie (46) was married with five children and was from Hillman Street. James (43) was married with ten children and was from Upper Meadow Street.

This Saturday, a commemoration will be held in the New Lodge to mark the 50th anniversary of the atrocity. It will take place at the junction of Donore Court and New Lodge Road at 6pm.

Ahead of the anniversary, James' son, Seamus Reid, and Sadie's daughter, Pat O’Dwyer, spoke with the North Belfast News to recall the tragic events of 50 years ago.

"I remember that Saturday evening. There was ten of us and most of us were in the house eating fish and chips. I was only nine years-old at the time," explained Seamus.

"The next thing we heard the explosion. I remember my mum saying how close it was.

"There was so much activity and commotion outside. I knew there was something wrong.

"I didn’t know my dad was in the bar that night. It wasn’t until the next day we found out he was killed.

James Reid

"It was hard to take it all in. There was my dad lying in the coffin. It was devastating for the whole family.

"It doesn’t feel like 50 years ago. It is all so raw and fresh still in my head. We will never get justice at this stage."

Pat O’Dwyer recalled that her mummy was working that Saturday.

"She worked in a launderette on the New Lodge Road," she said. "She finished at 5.30pm and would have gone up to the Sheridan Bar to meet her friends.

Sadie O'Dwyer

"Our dog used to sit outside waiting for her to finish work.

"I was 19-years-old at the time and I was in the house and heard the explosion. The next thing people started to come into the house, some were people I didn’t even know. It was chaotic.

"At about 8pm, my uncle took me round to the Sheridan Bar to look for my mummy. Through the smoke and rubble I saw the dog Shane digging through the rubble. I know now that he obviously smelt her scent.

"I went back home and was crying and stuff. It wasn’t until later on we got the news.

"I got her purse. That was all that was left of her. She was sitting in the snug which got the full impact of the bomb.

"It is hard to believe it was 50 years. Some days it seems like yesterday."