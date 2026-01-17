A MAN has been charged in connection with the robbery of a bus driver in Lagmore. earlier this month.

It was reported at the time that shortly before 5am on January 9, a bus driver on a parked bus was approached by a man armed with a crowbar. The suspect made off with a sum of cash in the direction of White Rise.

Detectives investigating the robbery have charged a 36-year-old man with a number of offences including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.