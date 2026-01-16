A MAN has been arrested after running from his vehicle with a pint of beer in his hand.
 
The incident happened in the St James’ area of the Falls Road. Police said officers were patrolling West Belfast in the early hours of Friday morning when they attempted to speak with the driver of a car. 
 
“As we pulled up to speak with him, he ran off with a full pint of beer in his hand. We caught him as he ran up his garden path. Following a struggle, resulting in him dropping his pint, he was arrested. 
 
“The driver was taken to custody where he was found to be almost three times the drink-drive limit.  He will spend the night in custody and be charged to court when he has sobered up.
 
“The message is simple – never, ever drink and drive. It's never worth the risk.”