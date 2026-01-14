A SECURITY alert in the Divis Road area on the Black Mountain has ended and the road has been reopened.

Inspector Natalie Roberts said: “We received a report at around 10.20 am on Wednesday that a suspected viable device had been left in the area.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which is believed to have been viable.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 404 - 14/01/26.”