POLICE have confirmed that a woman aged in her 30s has died following a two-car collision near Nutts Corner in Crumlin on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, who was a backseat passenger, died in hospital from her injuries.

A man in his 30s, also a passenger in the same car, was critically injured. A number of other people sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Skoda Superb collided on the Moira Road at around 2pm.

Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene. Sadly, a woman later died from her injuries.

“We are investigating what happened and require the public’s assistance with our enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage of the road at the time which could assist with our investigation, please contact us in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 735 11/01/26.”