Over thirty players participated in an entertaining edition of the Ulster Blitz Chess Championship held at the Falls Bowling Club last Saturday.

Players were put to the test in the 'blitz' format, receiving just three minutes (with a two second increment) to make their moves, with speed and accuracy at a premium under time pressure.

Local man and Fruithill Chess Club member Pearse Rooney took home the junior championship, while Ross Du Berry and Mandar Tamankar won the intermediate and senior prizes respectively.

Ciaran Marron of Fruithill Chess and tourney participant told the Andersonstown News that the event was a "a lot of fun."

"The tourney was well-attended with players from Belfast and across the North taking part which was great to see. It was also a lot of fun to play in, despite the stress that's always involved in blitz! Congratulations to Pearse and our thanks again to Falls Bowling Club for hosting us."

Anyone interested in chess can attend Fruithill's weekly clubnight, held Monday 9pm at the Falls Bowling Club.