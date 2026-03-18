Red-faced Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was left speechless on Capitol Hill on St. Patrick's Day when President Trump appeared to stump for Irish unity.

Addressing the bi-partisan Speakers Lunch, attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and North of Ireland deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, the President remarked on the warm relationship between the pair, adding, "I don't know if I should be promoting merger, I love mergers".

President Trump acknowledged that comment is "going get (us) in a little trouble".

Sinn Féin's First Minister Michelle O'Neill had boycotted events in Washington D.C. over St. Patrick's Day in protest at U.S. policy on Gaza, a decision slammed by her DUP counterpart who had described her visit as a unique chance to promote Northern Ireland.

Trump: "Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, and you get along so well. I don't know if I should be promoting mergers. I love mergers but we're gonna get in a little trouble. We're gonna get in more trouble with that." pic.twitter.com/ucJFePFgWh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2026

Last night, Little-Pengelly posted a video on X in regard to "a meeting" with President Trump but remained silent on his "merger" comments.

Earlier, the President had spent much of his White House meeting with the Taoiseach addressing the escalating war in Iran, forcing Martin to step in to defend the "earnest" UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.