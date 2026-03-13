RESIDENTS are being encouraged to apply for a new parking scheme that's hoped will ease parking congestion in streets, particularly on the Falls, where long suffering residents have struggled with "nuisance parking" outside their own homes.

Commuter parking has plagued the lower Falls area for many years with residents unable to park in their own street.

The scheme, launched by Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, will be operated on the basis of demand, with residents encouraged to apply for consideration when the scheme opens in April 2026. The window for applications will initially open for a period of three months, and will reopen on a cyclical basis.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey welcomed the announcement.

“Today’s announcement by the Infrastructure Minister will be warmly welcomed by communities who have wrestled with this problem for years,” he said. “Particularly in some areas, the issue of parking continues to impact residents, with many forced to park away from their home or street during busy periods.

“Our communities are not car parks and residents deserve the option to park close to their home.

“I would encourage those residents who believe this scheme would be beneficial to their area to apply once it opens.”

Announcing the scheme, Minister Kimmins said: “I am very much aware that parking is an issue of concern for residents in many areas and, along with my officials, I have been carefully considering the best way to address this.

“Since my predecessor John O’Dowd published the Residents’ Parking Review Report in late 2024 there has been a significant level of demand for the establishment of residents’ parking zones.

“In response to this high level of interest, the new demand-led process will provide a streamlined approach for considering, assessing and prioritising requests for schemes going forward.

“In the interim we will continue to develop the schemes already commenced such as in the Bogside in Derry and Iveagh area of West Belfast.

“I would encourage those who believe their area would benefit from a residents’ parking zone to review the criteria and guidance when it is published and consider submitting an application.”

Cllr Claire Canavan, who has been campaigning with local residents for a solution to issues of commuter parking, said: “I warmly welcome the introduction of the residents’ parking scheme and the positive impact it will have for people living in Clonard and the Springfield Road area. For too long, residents have struggled to find parking close to their homes, and this scheme will help prioritise local people, reduce congestion, and make everyday life that bit easier for families in the area.”

To be considered for a residents’ parking zone, an area must: have persistent commuter or nuisance parking; be all public (not private) roads; and have less than 50 per cent of properties with access to off-street parking.

Further information on residents’ parking zones, including guidance on how to apply, has now been published on NI Direct at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/residents-parking

This will provide residents with all the information necessary to determine whether a scheme is appropriate for their area.