BELFAST City Council has set out proposals to keep the city moving during the upcoming Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann as the size and scale of this summer’s event begins to take shape.

An estimated 800,000 people are expected to descend on Belfast from 2-9 August, as the city welcomes the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture for the first time.

Preparations are now in full swing, and the council has confirmed the proposed footprint of the event, along with planned road closures and measures being put in place to ensure visitors, businesses and residents can all move around the city safely.

The heart of the action will be in Belfast city centre, where all roads and streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the duration of the Fleadh, either in full or partially – ensuring pedestrian safety and supporting the open air, vibrant atmosphere synonymous with the event.

The proposed closures will be in place from 6am on Sunday 2 August to 5am on Monday 10 August, with the biggest footfall expected from Thursday 6 August onwards.

The area around City Hall – which will host the Gig Rig main stage – will adopt phased closures to support the increased use of public transport in and out of the city centre.

Full details of all proposed closures are available on the council’s website – belfastcity.gov.uk/roadclosures – from today (Monday 16 March) until Sunday 5 April as part of the statutory consultation period for all proposed road closures in the city.

Fleadh Cheoil – co-hosted with Comhaltas and Ards CCÉ – will also stretch out beyond the city centre and into local neighbourhoods, bringing together venues, outdoor spaces, vacant land and other locations right across the city.

To encourage visitors to stay longer and boost the economic success of the Fleadh, several temporary campsites will be in place to enhance accommodation provision. Confirmed locations include Ormeau Park (proposed campsite for tents), Titanic Quarter (proposed campsite for motorhomes and caravans) and Falls Park (additional campsite for tents).

As a compact city, Belfast is set to create a Fleadh which is easy to navigate.

Niall McClean from Ards CCÉ and Darren Leighton from Belfast Bands Forum tune up for two years of Fleadh Cheoil in Belfast

Visitors will be able to walk, cycle or use public transport to access events. All visitors will be encouraged to use several Park and Ride sites, located near key arterial routes to Belfast, together with a daily shuttle service into the city centre, operated by Translink. Further details on the traffic and transport plan will be shared by Translink and Belfast City Council in the coming weeks.

“In terms of events, they don’t come much bigger than this – Fleadh Cheoil is on track to be the largest event we’ve ever staged in our city,” said Councillor Natasha Brennan, Chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

“It is vital that all our residents, businesses and visitors are aware of how they may be individually impacted by the Fleadh and are able to plan their journey, and daily activities, in advance, especially in and around the city centre.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes, by both council and our city partners, to keep disruption to a minimum and ensure our city still operates for everyone while the event is in town.

“We know businesses and residents living in, and near, the city centre will have particular concerns, so I’d encourage them to check out the proposed road closures and share any feedback they have with us – many already have through engagement events we have held in January and February, which has helped greatly with our planning so far. We will continue to engage with inner city communities throughout this process to ensure they are supported and to maximise the benefit of the Fleadh.

“Delivery windows will also be incorporated into road closures to ensure venues can get what they need, when they need it, and we’ll have a dedicated accreditation and logistics hub, available 24/7, to support those businesses inside the city centre event zone.

“Plans are in place with emergency and other essential providers to ensure they will have swift access at any time and can continue to deliver key care services, where and when required.”

Niall McClean from Ards CCÉ and Darren Leighton from Belfast Bands Forum join dancer Olivia Reid to tune up for two years of Fleadh Cheoil in Belfast

This will be the first time Belfast has welcomed Fleadh Cheoil, with organisers Comhaltas recently announcing the event will also return to the city again in August 2027.

800,000 people are expected to attend from across Ireland and beyond, delivering substantial tourism and economic impact and supporting local businesses, hospitality providers and cultural organisations across the city and wider region.

Headline acts for the opening day have been confirmed, with Sharon Shannon, Goitse, Blackwater Céilí Band and McPeake joining pipe bands and school choirs for a multi-generational, cross-community showcase.

The free concert outside City Hall will set the tone for a jam-packed week of street performances, pub sessions, competitions, céili and marching bands and a fringe programme of family-friendly activities.

The council’s Bank of Ideas scheme – supporting individuals and communities to deliver creative projects in local areas, including during Fleadh Cheoil – is also still open for applications until Monday 23 March.

An information event to help the hospitality sector get ready for the Fleadh will also be held in City Hall on the same day (12pm to 2.30pm) – businesses can sign up at belfastcity.gov.uk/fleadh

To keep updated on all the latest Fleadh Cheoil event news, visit fleadhcheoil.ie or follow the council’s social media channels – @belfastcitycouncil on Facebook and Instagram.