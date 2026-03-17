Over 6,000 runners were up bright and early this St Patrick's Day to usher in the national saints day with the SPAR Craic 10k.

WATCH: The annual SPAR Craic 10k is underway! Good luck to all runners and Happy St Patrick’s Day everyone! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/aoHO1nTWLb — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) March 17, 2026

Runners left Belfast City Hall this morning, making their way on to the Falls Road, before turning left at Grosvenor Road and heading to the finishing line at Ormeau Park.

A celebration of sport, community, and culture at the heart of the city’s St Patrick's Day festivities, the SPAR Craic 10k has grown since 2015 with record breaking numbers this year.