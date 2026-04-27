SUNDAY afternoon saw St Brigid's make the short trip to their West Belfast rivals Lámh Dhearg in what would turn out be a terrific minor football contest which saw both sides remain undivided at the sound of the the full-time whistle.

But that is far from the story on Hannahstown Hill as in attendance was a very special guest. To the amazement of many in the crowd Celtic star Hyung-Jun Yang was watching on from the sidelines and posing for photographs with well-wishers.

The question on everyone's lips was how and why had the Hoops star found his way to watch a minor club football game on a random Sunday in April in Belfast, less than 24 hours after playing in a 3-1 victory over Falkirk for Celtic in front of 60,000 fans at Celtic Park.

Yang with a young minor footballer from St Brigid's

Well, we've cracked the mystery!

The Celtic winger was in Belfast with his girlfriend to enjoy a short break and visit his football agent and Belfast native, Gerry Carlile.

Gerry, whose son Barra played in Sunday's fixture for St Brigid's, manages the club's minor football panel. He took the Celtic star along with him to watch his first live Gaelic football match where he enjoyed the contest and posed for pictures with young fans on the day.

A delighted young Celtic fan has his photo taken with Yang

Speaking with Gerry he explained how the South Korean winger managed to find his way to the home of Lámh Dhearg for a keenly contested battle.

"I manage the St Brigid's minor football team, and Lámh Dhearg was the club I played for and still have great regard for. So it was nice to bring Hyun Jun to Hannahstown to watch what was an excellent game of Gaelic football between two very talented teams."

Gerry explained that the Hoops star's fascination with Gaelic Games started with a video that he sent the South Korean winger of last year's All-Ireland football final between Kerry and Donegal.

"I had sent him a video of last year's All-Ireland final, so it was good to be able to bring him to a game while he was over here for his short trip, while he was here in Belfast," explained the football agent.

Hyun-Jun Yang has joined a long list of players to be represented by Carlile, including the likes of former Celtic players Paddy McCourt, Niall McGinn and Anthony Stokes. As well as representing former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty and Ireland international and Bristol City star Mark Sykes.

"He is a tremendous young man, who is in contention to win the league with Celtic once again in the coming weeks, and then hopefully, to go on to play at the highest level in football this summer in the World Cup," added Gerry.