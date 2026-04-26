HANNHASTOWN GAA club Lámh Dhearg welcomed a surprise visit from Celtic star Hyung-Jun Yang on Sunday afternoon.

The star winger was seen taking in a terrific minor football game between St Brigid’s and host side Lámh Dhearg as the sides battled out an entertaining spectacle which ended in a draw.

The Celtic winger has the highest goal return from a winger this season, boasting nine goals and one assist for the Hoops this season.

St Brigid’s players Barra Carlile and Conor Graham pictured with Yang

Lámh Dhearg commented on their special visitor stating: ”We had a very special, interested and well known spectator on Sunday afternoon at our minor football game against St Brigid’s, Celtic’s, Hyun-Jun Yang.”

Yang was part of the Celtic team that yesterday defeated Falkirk 3-1 to keep Celts in the title race.