HANNHASTOWN GAA club Lámh Dhearg welcomed a surprise visit from Celtic star Hyung-Jun Yang on Sunday afternoon.
The star winger was seen taking in a terrific minor football game between St Brigid’s and host side Lámh Dhearg as the sides battled out an entertaining spectacle which ended in a draw.
The Celtic winger has the highest goal return from a winger this season, boasting nine goals and one assist for the Hoops this season.
Lámh Dhearg commented on their special visitor stating: ”We had a very special, interested and well known spectator on Sunday afternoon at our minor football game against St Brigid’s, Celtic’s, Hyun-Jun Yang.”
Yang was part of the Celtic team that yesterday defeated Falkirk 3-1 to keep Celts in the title race.