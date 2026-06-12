THE relationship between the US and Ireland has long been established. The cultures of both nations are vastly different to one another, but one thing that has retained its strength over the decades is the love and affection for native sports from both nations taking hold in their adoptive countries.

Last year saw Ireland play host to the first ever Dublin NFL game, and Gaelic Games has become a hotbed in American states, particularly in New York who compete at the Inter-county level and recently claimed the Nicky Rickard hurling cup against Tyrone.

Often when you think of North American sport, the likes of Babe Ruth and Micky Mantle come to mind along with the pinstriped jersey's of the Boston Red Sox. Even to someone from Belfast the notion of walking out at Fenway Park to thousands of fans is certainly not lost despite the thousands of miles that separate imagination and reality.

But that reality has found a home in the city where the hunger for the US national past-time of baseball is alive and well in the shape of the Belfast Northstars.

This week Belfast Media caught up with club General Manager Mark Lomier and club PRO Aodhán Hamill to discuss their passion for the sport and how they managed to get involved in baseball.

"I fell in love with baseball on a cross-community trip to the USA in 1994," said Mark Lomier.

"The Rotary Club in Boston took us to all the city's major sports, and the Red Sox captured my heart. I've been a fan ever since.

"During Covid I decided to try something new, found the Northstars on Facebook, decided to come down to a training session at Hydebank and fell in love with the club, the people, and the experience of actually playing the sport. I was smitten."

HOMERUN: The Irish-US baseball community is growing

Aodhán also touched on how his trip to visit his US based family helped him develop an undying passion for the sport, which he took back home with him.

"My uncle moved to Boston in the early 2000s and I visited him in the summer of 2010. He took me to Fenway Park, I was fifteen. Tim Wakefield was pitching. JD Drew hit two home runs, and Jonathan Papelbon came in to close the game, the stadium went dark and Shipping Up to Boston started blaring, I was completely enamoured.

"We went back on the Fourth of July and had seats right behind the Red Sox dugout," said Aodhán.

"When I got home I Googled baseball in Belfast, found the Northstars, and was surprised it even existed.

"I started playing in the 2012 pre-season on a muddy, waterlogged rugby pitch in Cavan, in a pre-season game against the Comets. The conditions didn't put me off, I knew I'd be here for a while, and 14 years later I’m still playing."

The club PRO and General Manager both recognise that the growth in US-based sports in Ireland with the NFL and NBA always having a stronghold. But the pair believe that baseball is not far behind them in terms of popularity, and hope that the MLB will eventually see a regular pathway progression plan for Irish and European players to make that jump.

"Eventually, I'd love to see an MLB game happen in Ireland and players from these shores make the breakthrough to the pro-scene on a regular basis. Although baseball is harder to break into than the other sports," says Mark.

"With the NFL young players from strong GAA backgrounds have had transferable skills particularly when it comes to kickers.

"That said, Baseball Ireland celebrated a huge milestone this year with a former youth player of the Mariners in Bray making his MLB debut for the Toronto Blue Jays. There is a pathway there."

Aodhán believes that the amount of people involved in 'America's National Past-Time' is more significant, and believes that the foundations that are connected to GAA Rounders makes baseball more Irish than people would initially think.

"I think baseball has more going for it here than people realise. Some of the guys who have shown up to Hydebank with zero experience have become our best players, there are real transferable skills from hurling.

"And baseball is based on rounders which we all grew up playing, so you could make the argument it's a GAA sport. The grassroots are growing and the talent is there."

In recent times the baseball scene has been hit with caps for US players travelling to Ireland to participate and train with locals. Despite this the Belfast Northstars pride themselves on trying to grow the sport and hope for a healthy outcome for all parties in the future.

"We at the club pride ourselves on being a friend and supporter of Irish baseball and promote the sport as much as possible. We choose not to get involved in the politics of the organisation.

"We have a good relationship with the Irish-American side of the game through Máirtín Ó Muilleoir and we appreciate their support. I can understand the reasoning behind a cap – developing the game in Ireland and creating space for Irish players is important. A healthy working relationship between all parties is in the best interest of a sport we all love."

Despite celebrating their 30th anniversary, the baseball club took the better part of two decades to find their roots in Hydebank, and make it a permanent basis for their training and match-day facilities.

The club also pride themselves on being a true sport for all religions and ethnicities with players coming from every background and beyond with multi-national players becoming a cornerstone of the sport in Ireland.

"Absolutely, we have and have had players and members from many different social, ethnic and religious backgrounds, not just from Belfast but from further afield too. We feel very proud to represent Belfast when we pull on the jersey.

"Social media is a great tool for attracting new players and members, but we've also had people stop and ask about the game just from passing by Hydebank and seeing baseball on their doorstep. We have two baseball teams and a co-ed slow-pitch softball team, so there are plenty of opportunities for anyone interested. We are here for all.

"The community is like nothing I've ever seen before. There are guys from all over the States, Canada, Venezuela, China all brought together by the pure love of the game. It's probably the most unique thing baseball has going for it.

"And amazingly, the Irish sense of humour cuts through all of it, the lads are always slegging and having the craic."

Aodhán also believes that his 'full-circle' moment came when he was asked to pull the armband on for the team after a decade of playing the sport.

The Belfast Northstars are always open to new recruits

"I became Stars captain in 2020, a full circle moment having been around for ten years, leading a team of players older and far more experienced than me, guys who grew up with the game.

"I captained the side for four years. Now I bring my communications background to the club's social media, trying to grow the sport one post at a time. It's an uphill battle as a minority sport, but one the whole club is fully behind.

"And if anyone is reading this and thinking about giving it a try, come down. You'd be surprised at yourself.

The Belfast Northstars train at 6:30pm every Tuesday and Thursday at Hydebank Park and are always welcoming new members to their baseball club with players at every level from beginner to experienced.

Follow the Belfast Northstars on their social media channels for more information.