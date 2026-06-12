Antrim schools handball squad
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Antrim schools handball squad

Bourke Sports have come onboard as the new kit sponsor ahead of the Antrim Schools which was launched in Dunsilly.

The Antrim Schools Girls Football Squad
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The Antrim Schools Girls Football Squad

Antrim schools football team
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Antrim schools football team

The schools will be heading to Dublin next Friday to compete in an All-Ireland schools competition. 

Antrim schools hurling team
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Antrim schools hurling team

Good luck to all representing the Saffrons! Adh Mór!

The Antrim Schools Camogie team
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The Antrim Schools Camogie team