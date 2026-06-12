6
Antrim schools handball squad
Antrim schools handball squad
Bourke Sports have come onboard as the new kit sponsor ahead of the Antrim Schools which was launched in Dunsilly.
6
The Antrim Schools Girls Football Squad
The Antrim Schools Girls Football Squad
6
Antrim schools football team
Antrim schools football team
The schools will be heading to Dublin next Friday to compete in an All-Ireland schools competition.
6
Antrim schools hurling team
Antrim schools hurling team
Good luck to all representing the Saffrons! Adh Mór!
6
The Antrim Schools Camogie team
The Antrim Schools Camogie team
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June 13, 2026 17:59
June 12, 2026 09:02