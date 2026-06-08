A MAN is in a serious condition following an assault on the Falls Road in the early hours of Sunday morning

At approximately 2.15am, police received a report of a man with a head injury whose injuries were consistent with an assault.

Officers along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are described as serious at this time.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including CCTV or other footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police on the 101 quoting reference 178 07/06/26.

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.