TG4 LGFA Ulster Junior Championship Final

Antrim 3-18

Derry 2-6

Brewster Park

ANTRIM Ladies have made it back-to-back victories in Ulster under the management duo of Mickey Devlin and Chris Scullion following a landslide victory over neighbours Derry at Brewster Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Saffrons managed to cruise to victory thanks to goals from Maria O'Neill, Aoibheann Monaghan and Aine Tubridy, and a star-studded performance from Lara Dahunsi saw them eventually earn the Junior crown once again.

It was not all Antrim's way as Derry briefly threatened Antrim in Saturday’s Ulster Junior Final at Brewster Park. The Oakleaf County managed to get off to a good start with some great early scoring granting them an early lead.

By the half it was clear there would be only one winner as Michael Devlin and Chris Scullion’s side eased to back‑to‑back titles.

“We were slow to get started," said Chris. "It took us maybe 14 minutes to get going — but we were happy with the performance once the girls settled."

The win adds an Ulster crown to their promotion success.

Their only real frustration was that Derry had led early on, but Antrim soon fought back and took the ascendency.

An Annie Ní Lochlainn free opened the scoring and although Antrim saw plenty of the ball it was the Oak Leaf side who impressed in the early exchanges.

Emma‑Louise McAreavey missed a goal chance for Antrim before the Saffrons finally clicked into gear when Dahunsi took over proceedings with Theresa Mellon and Maria O’Neill providing the perfect support as the trio continued to strike score after score.

Kate Hargan reacted quickest to a dropped 45 and flicked it to the net for the Oak Leaf county but the worry was soon dissipated when Maria O'Neill smashed a great goal to calm the nerves.

A Shivers point closed the gap to six and offered brief hope for Derry, but eventually Antrim's second major of the afternoon was not far away as Aoibheann Monaghan found the net and gave Antrim a nine-point margin.

The Saffron's midfield pairing of Lara Dahunsi and Aine Tubridy combined for the goal that ended the contest. Dahunsi turned provider for Tubridy who managed to find space and drill a great effort past the Derry shot-stopper.

From there Antrim pushed on. Mellon, Agnew and Dahunsi all added scores, and although Ní Lochlainn finished well past Áine Devlin for a second Derry goal, Antrim cruised to a seventh Ulster Junior title.

Antrim now await to find out their All-Ireland Junior opponents after last season's terrific run to the final in the competition, where they ultimately fell short to Louth in Croke Park.