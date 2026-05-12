ST Dominic's pupils Ella McAllorum, Meabh McCann and Niamh Roddy made it to the all-Ireland finals of Trócaire's 'The Right Focus' documentary making competition.

The three Year 13 girls with their Media Studies teacher Rachel Higgins attended an awards ceremony at the Lighthouse cinema in Dublin where they were awarded 3rd place.

The girl's documentary focused on climate change and how it disproportionately adversely effects women and children. The award winning documentary is available to watch on the St Dominic's website.