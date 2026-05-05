STOCKMAN'S Lane has reopened this evening.
The road was closed from Stockman's Road roundabout to the junction with Boucher Road this afternoon leading to delays spreading into Andersonstown and the Lisburn Road.
STOCKMAN'S Lane has reopened this evening.
The road was closed from Stockman's Road roundabout to the junction with Boucher Road this afternoon leading to delays spreading into Andersonstown and the Lisburn Road.
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