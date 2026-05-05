Stockman's Lane reopens after being closed at both ends

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CLOSED: The current scene on Stockman's Lane

STOCKMAN'S Lane has reopened this evening. The road was closed from Stockman's Road roundabout to the junction with Boucher Road this afternoon leading to delays spreading into Andersonstown and the Lisburn Road. This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.

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