CLIFTONVILLE and St Oliver Plunkett were major winners in the annual May Day Monday extravaganza of youth football in the North as they clinched the U14, U15 and U17 cup finals for their clubs.

More than 500 players and over 2,000 spectators gathered at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown for a celebration of youth football at its very best.

A total of 34 teams from across the North went head-to-head in a high-quality showcase of the boys’ and girls’ Cup and Plate competitions, all competing for national honours.



There were standout performances across the day, with Linfield and Glentoran both securing double success in the Girls’ Cup competitions, underlining their strength across multiple age groups.

Cliftonville U14's won the Cup after extra-time against Linfield

In the Boys’ Cup, silverware was shared among Portadown, Ballymena United, Linfield, Cliftonville, Larne and St Oliver Plunkett, reflecting the strength and competitiveness of the grassroots game across Northern Ireland.



The finals action got underway on Friday evening as Cliftonville edged out Linfield in a dramatic NIYFA Subway U14 Boys’ Cup Final at Ulidia Playing Fields. In a five-goal thriller, the Reds came from behind to claim victory after extra-time, with a decisive double from O’Connor proving the difference.

Cliftonville clinched more silverware in the Subway NIYFA finals

Monday’s programme delivered further drama, including a tense U11 Boys’ Cup decider where Portadown overcame Glenavon in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.



Ballymena United claimed the U12 title following a 4-2 extra-time win over Glenavon, while Linfield produced a dominant display to lift the U13 Cup with a 5-0 victory.



Larne secured the U16 crown with a 4-2 win over Cliftonville, inspired by a hat-trick from Eoin Harden, and St Oliver Plunkett completed the line-up of winners with a 3-0 success against Ards in the U17 final.



In the Boys’ Plate finals, Glentoran recorded a 4-0 win over Cliftonville in the U11 decider, while Moyola Park Youth secured the U12 honours with a 5-2 victory over St Oliver Plunkett Colts. Across both Cup and Plate competitions, the NIYFA Subway Cup Finals Day once again highlighted the quality, passion and competitive spirit within youth football in Northern Ireland.

Boys’ Cup Finals

U11: Glenavon 1-1 Portadown (Portadown win 3-1 on pens)

U12: Ballymena United 4-2 Glenavon (AET)

U13: Linfield 5-0 Glenavon

U14: Cliftonville 3-2 Linfield (AET)

U15: Cliftonville 1-0 Glenavon

U16: Larne 4-2 Cliftonville

U17: St Oliver Plunkett 3-0 Ards

Boys’ Plate Finals

U11: Glentoran 4-0 Cliftonville

U12: Moyola Park Youth 5-2 St Oliver Plunkett Colts