TWO West Belfast play parks are set to undergo major refurbishment after plans were approved at Tuesday night’s meeting of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee.

Four parks across the city were selected as part of the council’s 2026/27 Playground Improvement Programme, which prioritises sites using a scoring system based on factors including safety, accessibility and play value.

Willowbank playground and Mount Eagles Playground, both in West Belfast, were selected at Committee along with Lamberg Street playground in South Belfast and Brown Square playground in the Shankill were also selected.

Willowbank playground has remained closed since December due to safety concerns.

Welcoming the approval, Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie said the refurbishment would provide a much-needed boost for the community.

“Willowbank playground is often forgotten about, but it is a vital resource for the local area,” he said. “There is not a great deal of play space in this area, so it is important that we have high-quality parks where children and families can play safely.

“We will be pushing for the Willowbank design process to move forward as quickly as possible to reduce the impact of the closure on the community and ensure the park reopens with a complete refurbishment.

“Sinn Féin has been pushing for this investment for a number of years and I am delighted it will now be delivered.”

Councillor Joe Duffy also welcomed confirmation that Mount Eagles Playground will be upgraded as part of the programme.

“Mount Eagles playground has been an issue for many local families for several years,” he said.

WELCOME: Councillor Joe Duffy

“We have been lobbying Belfast City Council for redevelopment of the site, including a wider range of equipment, and I am delighted the park has now been selected for full refurbishment.

“Last year we saw the development of White Rise Playground, and now this upgrade will make a massive difference to play opportunities for children across our community.

“Mount Eagles is home to around 700 households, many of them young families, and we are committed to delivering high-quality, safe play spaces for everyone. This is another important step in improving local services and facilities.”

The refurbishment works are scheduled to take place during the 2026/27 financial year.