OVER 200 of Visit Belfast’s industry partners, stakeholders and city leaders have heard that 800,000 visitors will arrive in Belfast for the Fleadh this summer.

Gathered at The MAC, as Visit Belfast unveiled its 2026-27 business plan, the event marked the third year of its New Horizons 2024-27 tourism strategy and laid out its plans for a landmark year anchored by Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, 30 years of cruise tourism and Belfast's continued rise as one of the world's most sustainable destinations.

The critical importance of an industry committed to working in partnership with Visit Belfast is underscored by the results achieved to date, and collaboration remains central to the organisation’s plans to effectively compete in global markets and maximising tourism’s benefits for the city and the region.

2026 will be a significant year for tourism, not least thanks to the opportunities arising from Belfast hosting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann for the first time. Set to be the largest cultural event in Belfast's history, the Fleadh is expected to attract between 700,000 and 800,000 visitors from 2 to 9 August and will serve as a powerful platform to position Belfast as the island's cultural capital, supported by the city's designations as a UNESCO City of Music and European City of Sport. 2026 also marks 30 years of cruise tourism in Belfast, a milestone being celebrated in partnership with Belfast Harbour alongside plans for its transformative £90 million D3 cruise facility.

The 2026-27 plan targets 1.04 million visits, 500,000 bed nights and £150 million in economic impact, with £2.2 million in commercial and partnership income representing 45 per cent of the projected budget. With 92 per cent of residents agreeing that tourism benefits Belfast, the strategy continues to measure success across economic, social and environmental dimensions.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty, said: "Visit Belfast’s 2026-27 business plan is ambitious, inclusive and rooted in what makes Belfast truly exceptional. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will be a watershed moment and an opportunity to welcome the world to our streets. On behalf of Belfast City Council, I'm proud to stand behind this shared vision and look forward to seeing tourism continue to flourish in the year ahead."

Marie-Thérèse McGivern, Chairperson of Visit Belfast, said: "Two years in, we are tracking well ahead of our targets and Belfast's reputation as a destination of culture, warmth and sustainability has never been stronger. Year Three is where we close out this strategy in style through the Fleadh, our UNESCO City of Music status, 30 years of cruise and a deepening commitment to our neighbourhoods and communities.

“What truly sets Belfast apart is the spirit of collaboration, and everything in this plan is designed to ensure the benefits of tourism reach every part of this city."

Across Years One and Two, the organisation has delivered £323 million in cumulative economic impact with the projected three-year total now forecast at £473 million, representing 112% of the original target and a return of £33 for every £1 invested.

Laura McCorry, Chief Executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “Belfast plays a critical role as Northern Ireland’s gateway city, enhancing international connectivity and acting as a key driver of regional tourism growth. The city’s continued success enhances the competitiveness of the wider destination and plays a central role in supporting the sustainable growth and delivery of tourism across the region.”