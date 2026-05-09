WEST Belfast actress Antoinette Morelli is set to make her Lyric Theatre debut this August with the return of Marie Jones’ The Blind Fiddler.

And the play which features a host of our finest trad musicians is taking place when tens of thousands of traditional music fans are set to descend on Belfast with the arrival of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The Blind Fiddler made its premiere 20 years ago and sold out Irish and UK tours. The production boasts a unique combination of creatives and producers including Marie Jones, her son, award-winning director Matthew McElhinney, her husband Ian McElhinney (co-producer) and her long-time collaborator Martin Lynch (co-producer).

Inspired by a true story, the narrative follows Kathleen Gormley, a woman on a pilgrimage to Lough Derg to connect with her dead father, and to find out the answers to who he truly was and why they drifted apart. As she undergoes the penances and rituals of the sacred island, Kathleen is transported back through the memories of her life as she attempts to understand her parents’ relationship and the forces that drove their family apart.

Starring world-class trad musicians Cathal Hayden (fiddle and banjo) and Máirtín O’Connor (button accordion), plus a cast including Kerri Quinn and Antoinette Morelli, The Blind Fiddler makes it long-awaited return to The Lyric Theatre from Friday 31st July until Sunday 16th August.

Antoinette Morrelli – who is best known for her role as Bridie Conlon in the BBC police drama Blue Lights – is looking forward to treading the boards at The Lyric "during the buzz of the Fleadh".

“This will be my debut on the big Lyric stage,” said Antoinette. “I've worked in the Naughton Studio in The Lyric before, but this is very special for me, because it's my debut at age 50.

“It’s our local producing theatre, and I've just always unfortunately missed out on working there for one reason or the other and obviously you want to be on that stage. So for me, because I've done all the other theatres – the Opera House, the Mac – this is a huge achievement, and I'm obviously really privileged and happy to be on the Lyric stage. So yeah, and I'm with my besties on there, like Kerri Quinn. So it's just feels great to be doing it with those guys as well.”

Antoinette plays the main character of Kathleen in the play which is set in the early 2000s as well as during the Troubles of the 1970s. Retracing her father’s pilgrimage to Lough Derg, she goes on a journey of her own that reconnects her to music, memory and family.

Having grown up in a musical household – being the daughter of Tony Morelli – Antoinette believes the arrival of the Fleadh in August will bring a unique atmosphere to the city and to The Blind Fiddler at The Lyric.

“That's what we've been talking about," she said. "The fact that there'll be such an energy around the place, around Belfast. I imagine, you're going to be able to walk into any bar, hear some traditional music or something going on during the day. And it'll be great for actors afterwards, who can go and have a wee celebrate, a wee pint or a wee drink with some lovely music. And I just imagine there'll be a lovely energy and buzz around. And it's just a privilege to be part of that, you know.

"The play will be right up the street for the people coming for the Fleadh. And I think a lot of them will identify with it."

The Blind Fiddler by Marie Jones is presented by GBL Productions and Rathmore Productions in association with Lyric Theatre. Tickets here.