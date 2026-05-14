VOTES are flying in for Best of the West 2026 as the race is on to crown this year's winners across the range of categories.

With the contest heating up, Radius Housing are delighted to support Best of the West once again.

Radius provides housing, care and support to over 33,000 homes. They employing over 1,000 people and managing 12,500 properties in 80 towns across the North.

Radius has a social housing presence in all 11 council areas, serviced by a regional office networking spanning Belfast, Holywood, Ballymena, Newry and Derry.

John McLean, ​​Chief Executive of Radius Housing, said: "Radius Housing is delighted to support the 2026 Best of the West Awards in this our 50th year of partnership with the West Belfast community on housing, care and support.

"Over the years we have seen the achievements of our people, housing schemes and services recognised with awards which have spurred us on to greater successes.

"The Best of the West Awards can act as catalysts for further business growth while enhancing a sense of pride and achievement in your people.

"We encourage all businesses, community champions and groups to share their stories of overcoming challenges, being creative and innovative, and ultimately contributing to the wider success of the local community."

You can vote for your favourite in each category ONLINE only here.

Voting ends on Friday, May 29 at 12 noon.

The Best of the West winners and nominees will be celebrated at a gala evening in the Devenish on June 5.