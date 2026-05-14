OVER 1,000 pallets are being stored at a controversial bonfire site off the Westlink.

The site in the Village area was subject to huge controversy last year when concerns were raised over asbestos found on the site, as well as its proximity to an electricity substation that supplies both the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital and City Hospital.

Despite concerns over both the proximity to the substation and the health and safety risk with asbestos, the Eleventh Night bonfire went ahead last year, after the PSNI said it would not assist contractors in removing the bonfire material after Belfast City Council voted for its removal.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) also removed around 20kg of material from the site, which is owned by Boron Developments Ltd but said fragments of asbestos still remain.

Twelve months on, loyalist bonfire builders have once again accessed the site and collected pallets and other material there ahead of the Eleventh Night, in less than two months’ time.

Gates have been removed from the site, which has allowed bonfire builders to easily access the site, which is supposed to be secured.

In a defiant message at the weekend, the Village bonfire South Belfast Facebook page said: “This year we’re going bigger."

They have appealed to people to bring wood, beds, doors, sofas, wardrobes and pallets to the site, specifically through the Maldon Street entrance.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: "Sinn Féin is calling for a coordinated, multi-agency response, with all key stakeholders engaged, to remove hazardous materials safely and protect the community and environment from further harm.

"The continued presence of asbestos poses a serious risk to public health and safety."