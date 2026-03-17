A SECURITY alert is currently ongoing in the Glen Road area of West Belfast following a report of a suspicious device in the area.

Cordons are in place – and nearby residents have been advised to evacuate as searches continue. Glen Road Community Centre has been opened to facilitate locals.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin slammed those responsible and urged the public to avoid the area.

Councillor McLaughlin said, "Those responsible for this security alert bring nothing to this community but nuisance and disruption.

"On St Patrick's Day, a day that should be one of celebration, this is causing unnecessary disruption, forcing residents out of their homes.

"I would urge the public to avoid the Glen Road area while police deal with this security alert."