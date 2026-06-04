THE Rock Bar in West Belfast has been put up for sale.

The well‑known bar, located on the Falls Road, is widely regarded as one of the area's most historic public houses.

Last weekend, their Facebook page advertised live screenings of the UEFA Champions League final and a number of GAA games, along with their weekly 'Rebel Sunday' event.

However, shutters have gone up this week and the building is advertised online for sale, with an asking price of £750,000 excluding VAT and STC.

The bar is listed for sale on PropertyPal with ‘price on application’ as “New / Sole Agency / Freehold / For Sale”, with no indication of sale agreed or completion.

A brochure for Savills reads: “Arranged over two and three storeys, it features an attractive facade, dedicated off-sales area and The Rock Bar, one of the Falls Road’s leading licensed venues.

“The interior includes a well-presented split-level public bar, a spacious first floor lounge with stage and bar servery and additional storage and office accommodation across the upper floors.”

The Rock Bar is a Grade B2 listed building, meaning it is protected because of its cultural, architectural, or historical value.