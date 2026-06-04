ACFL Division One

St John's 2-16

Sarsfields 2-11

At Corrigan Park

THERE was no love lost between the sides at Corrigan Park on Wednesday evening when Sarsfields made their first trip to rivals St John's since the turn of the century for a feisty battle in Antrim's top flight.

Sarsfields opened the scoring when Daniel Smyth eventually dispatched a close range free after the referee was summoned to break-up the midfield pairings for both sides who were, shall we say, getting reacquainted after almost 25 years.

Paddy McBride showed a cute awareness to punch a ball out of possession and over the bar for an equalising score early on in the contest.

The first goal rippled the back of the net when Conchuir Adams took aim for a free for two-points, but ultimately his shortened effort found Ryan McNulty lurking in the danger area and the big forward planted a fist on the ball and into the net.

Paddy McBride lashed a tremendous effort over his shoulder amongst the crowded area, and the orange flag was raised and the hosts were firmly in control of the contest. And when the former county captain struck once again, daylight firmly gleamed between the sides.

Oliver and O'Neill both found their shooting boots for the Johnnies and clipped efforts simultaneously to extend their lead.

The Paddies did finally respond emphatically when Gary Lennon managed to pounce on a loose ball inside the box and lashed an effort beyond Brady in the St John's net.

A bit of rhythm was found for the Stewartstown side and Jay Maguire struck a tally of scores including a two-pointed free which floated between the wet uprights in a miserable evening at the foot of the Black Mountain.

A great half of football was soured when on the stroke of halt-time, referee Paddy Tumelty was left with only one decision to make and reduce both sides to 14-men after Jay Maguire and Christopher O'Neill both ended entangled in an altercation.

The whistle soon sounded with the hosts in front by two.

The competitive nature of these sides never let up and despite a man down, it just encouraged more battling and desire to clinch the contest. With the first four minutes of the second-half playing out, the only dull period with no scores for either side.

A terrific pass from Conor Glenholmes managed to find the oncoming Gary Lennon who evaded his markers by bouncing the ball over their head to gain an extra step before lashing into the roof of the net for a massive cheer from the away contingent.

The Johnnies felt aggrieved and Ryan McNulty instantly responded by punching a goal into the net following a pass from Conchuir Adams in a lightning-strikes-twice moment for the hosts.

Both sides managed to tally scores when Tomas Skillen wrapped a terrific effort over the black spot for another Paddies' point, but St John's found themselves rallying when James Wilson thumped a score in reply.

Cormac Murray was given his marching orders and Sarsfields were fighting an uphill battle with 13-men and 20 minutes still left to play. They clung on and battled well and with scores from Skillen and Daniel Smyth kept St John's worried for the remaining minutes but eventually the hosts did kick-on and scores from Paddy McBride paired with a great free from shot-stopper Neeson breathed much-needed relief into the home crowd.

A Glenholmes' strike between the sticks and the two scores did give the Paddies some hope a comeback would be possible, but as the minutes wained the hope faded.

Two points split the sides heading into the final stages and a great James Wilson point added to St John's tally.

The game wrapped up with Brian Neeson expertly striking two-points, the first a quickly taken free – which saw him retrieve the ball and instinctively jink past his defender to plant a score between the uprights – and the second and final point of the contest saw Neeson's right peg float an effort which kissed the upright for a five-point differential.

For St John's it is another victory over West Belfast rivals following their last outing in victory over Rossa, they head to Milltown where St Galls await for another derby clash between Antrim's two most successful football sides.

St John's: B Neeson 0-3 (0-2F); M Darragh, O Jackson, L McCallin; R Donnelly, C McEvoy 0-1, C O'Neill 0-1; A Oliver 0-1, S McDonagh; P McBride 0-6 (0-1F, 1xTP), C Adams, J Wilson 0-2; O McAuley, R McNulty 2-2, C McGlade

Sarsfields: M Brady; K Barry McArdle, C Laverty, M McPolin; C Glenholmes 0-1, P McPeake, L Mitchell; C Moley 0-1, C Murray; D Smyth 0-3 (0-3F), J Maguire 0-4 (1xTPf), C McDonnell; T Skillen 0-2, G Lennon 2-0, C McKernan