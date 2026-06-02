FORMER SDLP councillor Paul Doherty will run as an Independent candidate in next year's Assembly election.

The West Belfast councillor quit the SDLP in April as a "matter of principle" following a dispute over a council vote on a statue of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

At a special council meeting, the DUP passed a motion calling for a decision to close a planning enforcement probe into a statue of Sands erected in Twinbrook to be "reconsidered".

SDLP councillors left the meeting before the vote, but Doherty, who was not at the meeting, said he would have voted against the DUP's motion.

In a statement at the time, Paul Doherty said: "As someone from West Belfast, I know the Bobby Sands statue in Twinbrook holds real significance for people in our community and beyond. People should be fully entitled to remember him in this way, and I fully support that. Shame on the DUP and others for turning this into a political stunt."

In a video posted on social media, reflecting on his year as Deputy Mayor, Cllr Doherty said he will stand for Assembly election next May as an Independent.

"As this role comes to an end, a new chapter begins. Going forward I will continue as an Independent councillor and I will also be putting my name forward as a candidate in the Assembly election next May," he said.

"Why? There is so much more to do and fight for and so much more I believe I can do.

"Whether it is on the ground in West Belfast or in the Chamber, I will continue to work for you, your family and to ensure that no one gets left behind in our communities.

"I want to ensure every child, every family in West Belfast has a chance to experience a more prosperous and brighter future.

"This isn't as good as it gets. People deserve better and I am here to fight for that.

"I want to thank everyone for their support. The work starts now."