WHETHER you’re here for a quick tan, a therapeutic session, or simply a moment of peace, Boutique Infinity Tanning offers something for everyone.

Located on the Springfield Road, Boutique Infinity Tanning offer a welcoming environment where relaxation and rejuvenation are always to the fore.

Their expert and friendly staff are dedicated to providing a top-notch tanning experience for everyone, from first-timers to regulars.

Owner Stephen Robinson said: "We have been here for two and a half years now.

"I started from scratch, gutted the building and got brand new sunbeds. We have built up and now have around 3,500 customers.

"Our sunbeds are top of the range. We recently acquired new K7S beds. They can adapt to the tone of your skin and the customer fully controls the bed.

"The sunbed industry is as popular as ever. As well as tanning, we have sunbeds which use no UV Light proven to help people with conditions like psoriasis and eczema and improve general wellbeing and mental health.

"It is a real community here. People come in, use the sunbeds and stay for a coffee and a chat. Every customer is looked after from the moment they come in."

Boutique Infinity Tanning Salon have been shortlisted in 'Best Tanning Salon' in Best of the West 2026.

Boutique Infinity Tanning Salon

782 Springfield Road

Belfast,

BT12 7JD

Tel: 028 9040 6428

Email: BoutiqueInfinity@icloud.com

Opening Hours:

8am-10pm Monday to Friday

10am-8pm Saturday

12-8pm Sunday