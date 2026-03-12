THE family of Louise McCullough, daughter of the late Belfast blues musician Rab McCullough, have spoken of their heartbreak following her sudden passing in New York last week at the age of 48.

Louise, who had lived in the United States for nearly two decades, died suddenly while out shopping in New York last week.

Born and raised in Belfast, Louise was the daughter of Rab and Marion McCullough. She grew up surrounded by music, alongside her older brother James and younger brother Robert, within a close-knit extended family in West Belfast.

Louise moved to New York around 18 years ago, building a life and a wide circle of friends. For several years she lived in Charleston with her brother James before returning to New York six months ago, settling in Westchester.

She worked in the beauty industry as a highly accomplished aesthetician and worked with major brands including Estée Lauder, where she regularly ranked among the top sales performers thanks to her intuitive way with people.

Described by family as a “chip off the old block”, she shared a close bond with her father and proudly stood by his side when his music enjoyed a revival in the United States during the 1990s.

Rab’s best-known song, Louisiana Woman, was inspired by Louise and reflected the close relationship between father and daughter. He affectionately referred to her as his “voodoo child”.

Louise with dad Rab

She had a natural gift for making people feel seen and valued. Kind and instinctively empathetic, she seemed to know when someone needed encouragement or support.

A natural people person and a good judge of character, Louise had a rare ability to sense when someone was struggling.

In the days since her passing, the family say they have been overwhelmed by messages from both sides of the Atlantic from people sharing memories of Louise and the many quiet acts of kindness she carried out throughout her life.

Her brother James said the family have been deeply moved by the stories now being shared about the impact she had on people’s lives.

“She was the type of person who would help anyone,” he said. “We’ve always known that but now we’re hearing so many stories about the ways she lifted people up when they were struggling.”

Friends say that when Louise noticed someone feeling low, she would often take them by the hand and lead them onto the dancefloor. She once gave her mountain bike to a homeless man because she felt he needed it more than she did.

Her family say the deep empathy Louise showed to others was something that ran through generations of the family.

Louise with mum Marion

Her grandmother Minnie was another strong influence in her early life and is remembered for her ability to make people feel special and valued.

Louise’s death has brought echoes of the response that followed Rab McCullough’s passing in 2021, when countless people came forward to say how much his music and wisdom had meant to them.

The response to Louise’s passing had been similar, with many people contacting the family to share how her kindness had touched their lives.

“Louise loved her designer clothes, but she was more at home with the downtrodden and those battered by life,” recalls her friend Blánaid. “She had more interest in the beggar on the subway than the dude in a Ferrari on Fifth Avenue. Louise had a deep sense of social justice and immense empathy for people suffering anywhere in the world. Her generosity of spirit had no bounds.”

Despite the distance, Belfast always remained home. She was proud of her ‘Andytown’, Belfast, and her Irish roots.

Louise is survived by her mother Marion, her brothers James and Robert, sister-in-law Cathy, nieces, aunts, uncles and the wider Walsh and McCullough families.

In recent weeks Louise had been making plans to return home permanently to be closer to her mum and family. Marion and the wider family had been busy with preparations for her long-awaited homecoming.

They were all excited to be reunited and to spend quality time together. Family members say Louise had been on the phone to her mum every day, and texting friends full of excitement about the next chapter of her life and looking forward to reconnecting with loved ones in Belfast, particularly her mother, her brother Robert and her nieces and nephews.

Her family say their greatest comfort and ‘only solace’ at this difficult time is the thought that she is now be reunited with her father and grandmother.

Louise McCullough's funeral will take place on Monday

Louise will arrive home on Friday morning. Her funeral will be at 10 o'clock on Monday morning at St Agnes’ Church on Andersonstown Road A livestream of the funeral will be available for any of her friends that live overseas. Visitors are welcome to the family home to pay their respects between 11am-8pm from Friday to Sunday.

The McCullough family say Louise will be remembered as “a bright light” whose generosity, loyalty and spirit left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her.