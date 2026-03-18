THE Department for Infrastructure has launched a public consultation to seek feedback on the current Experimental Traffic Control Scheme which permits taxis to use some bus lanes in Belfast city centre.

The ongoing Experimental Scheme will also be extended for a further six months to enable departmental officials to monitor the effectiveness of the scheme since the reopening of Durham Street.

A DfI spokesperson said: “As the Experimental Scheme permitting taxis to use some city centre bus lanes has been in place for a period of time, we are keen to hear views from interested parties. The public consultation now open will provide road users and key stakeholders with the opportunity to express their views and make representations for the Department to consider in our future decision-making on this issue. The Department will also continue to monitor the effectiveness of the scheme and the impact on road users.

“An online survey is available at: Taxis in bus lane Citizen Space survey and we encourage people to respond by 5pm on Wednesday 10 June 2026.”