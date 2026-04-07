TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of republican activist Terry ‘Cruncher’ O’Neill.

From the New Lodge, Terry was also a gifted musician. He passed away on Easter Sunday.

As well as being a renowned musician, Terry also turned to his hand to acting and in 2002 won an Aisling Award for Arts and Culture for his role in the Dubbeljoint production of Paddy On The Road, about the life and times of Christy Moore.

Paying tribute, Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “Terry was a dedicated republican activist in the truest and most sincere sense, whose life was deeply rooted in the New Lodge community he loved so dearly. His commitment was unwavering, which he expressed not only in words but in actions throughout his life.

“An accomplished and gifted musician, Terry expressed the spirit of resistance through his songs, preserving and promoting Irish and republican traditions and inspiring others.

“His voice, both spoken and sung, will be long remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Above all, Terry was a devoted family man, and it is in the hearts of his loved ones that his loss will be most deeply felt.

“To his beloved wife Doreen, his daughters Paula, Aoife and Orfhlaith and his son Brendan, we offer our most heartfelt and sincere condolences. You are in our thoughts at this profoundly difficult time.

“Be assured that his uplifting legacy and positivity will live on in so many hearts.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane added: "Cruncher was a dedicated republican activist whose musical talent lifted the spirits of many and helped keep alive our proud tradition of rebel music.

"Above all, Terry was a gentleman and a proud son of the New Lodge.

"He will be sorely missed and my thoughts are with his family at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Terry's remains will leave his home 11 St Gemma's Court on Friday morning at 9am for 10am Mass at St Patrick's, Donegall Street before burial at City Cemetery.