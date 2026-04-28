TWO men have been charged to court in connection with a series of arson attacks on 5G masts, occurring predominantly West Belfast between 2023 and 2025.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with eight counts of arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Meanwhile, a second man, aged 46, has been charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Both men were arrested on Monday and are due to appear before Laganside Magistrates' Court on May 25.

Detectives have now made 14 charges to court in connection with the investigation, with enquiries continuing at this time.