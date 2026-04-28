A 66-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a car bomb outside Dunmurry police station on Saturday night.

The arrest follows searches on Tuesday morning by Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit in the Dunmurry area.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. A number of searches are ongoing in both East Belfast and West Belfast.

The investigation is continuing and police have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Please be assured that we will continue, tirelessly, with our efforts to bring those responsible to justice and to protect our local communities.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1682 of 25/04/26.

“I’m also keen to stress that the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted with 100 per cent anonymity.

"You can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."