A MAN in his 30s has died after a fire at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the hospital at around 6.45pm to tackle a blaze in a bathroom in the Accident and Cmergency (A&E) unit.

Four pumping appliances and around 20 personnel were at the scene. Crews left the scene at around 9.10pm.

In an update on Thursday morning, the PSNI confirmed the man has since passed away following the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and fire crews were called to the Emergency Department of the Royal Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, 22nd April, at around 6.50pm.

“A man in his 30s has since passed away in hospital. This is being treated as a sudden death and not suspicious at this time.”

An NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said last night: “Following an incident at RVH earlier this evening, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been transporting patients to alternative EDs, and will continue to do so until the incident has been resolved.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey expressed his condolences to the family of the man who died.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a man has lost his life following a fire in the Royal Victoria Hospital," he said.

“My thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends who will be left devastated and heartbroken by this tragedy.

“I want to thank the emergency services for all their work at the scene."