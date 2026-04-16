A MAN has died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Shankill area last month.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man died following a road traffic collision on Saturday 28th March.



Detective Inspector Stewart from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 9.45am, police received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Shankill Road area

“Officers attended, together with colleagues from other emergency services, but sadly the man has since died in hospital from his injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 344 28/03/26.”