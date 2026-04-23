PLANS for a much-needed new sports facility at St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School have moved a step closer.

On Tuesday night, Belfast City Council's Planning Committee granted planning permission for the construction of a new three storey Sports Hall, Gymnasium and PE facility and footbridge connecting to an existing GAA playing field at St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School on the Glen Road.

In 2024, Education Minister Paul Givan visited the school to hear calls from the school for much-needed new sports facilities.

Principal Brendan McComb vowed to build a state-of-the-art sports hall to meet the needs of the school as well as open it up for the local community to use when he took up the role in 2024.

Reacting to the green light for plans on Tuesday night, Brendan said: "We are delighted that Belfast City council has approved planning for our new Sports Hall facility.

"This Sports Hall will be a huge asset for our school community and is no more than our pupils and our wider school community deserves.

"We are excited to progress to the next phase of this development and we eagerly await direction from the Department of Education, who, following this approval, I have reached out to today.

"The quicker we can move things forward, the better, as far as we are concerned.

"We are fully committed to providing the best possible curricular and extra-curricular experience and opportunities for the boys and young men of West Belfast and the construction of this new state-of-the-art facility will only enhance our capacity to achieve this goal.

"This magnificent Sports Hall will also allow us to improve the health and well being of as many people across our wider school community as possible."