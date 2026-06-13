OVER 800 children, young people and families gathered at Half Moon Lake on Saturday for a hugely successful Jurassic Park-themed community event that brought together residents from across the area for an afternoon of fun, entertainment and community spirit.

The free event, which featured dinosaur encounters, face painting, candy floss, portraits, games, party bags, as well as a Brown's Chippie Van and a range of family activities, attracted an enthusiastic turnout and created a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

The event was delivered through a partnership between Glen Community Parent and Youth Group, Carrigart Youth and Community Club, Friends of the Half Moon Lake and the Half Moon Lake Men's Shed, with support from Belfast City Council.

Paul Niblock from Glen Community Parent and Youth Group said: "We are absolutely delighted with how the event went. Seeing so many children and families enjoying themselves and creating lasting memories made all the hard work worthwhile. The excitement on the faces of the young people when they met the dinosaurs was incredible.

"This event showed the real strength of our community and what can be achieved when local organisations work together for the benefit of local families."

Anto Fox from Carrigart Youth and Community Group added: "The atmosphere throughout the afternoon was fantastic. It was wonderful to see families coming together, young people enjoying themselves and local organisations working in partnership to deliver such a positive event. We would like to thank everyone who attended, volunteered and supported the event."

The organisers would also like to thank Belfast City Council for its support, as well as the many volunteers, community groups and local partners whose efforts helped make the event such a success.

Following the overwhelming response from local families, organisers hope this will be the first of many large-scale partnership events at Half Moon Lake.