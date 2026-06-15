A NEW play programme for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) has been launched at a North Belfast primary school.

Delivered in partnership with PlayBoard, the first group of schools implemented the eight-week programme in May. With specialist input from play therapists, it aims to enhance children’s social, emotional, behavioural and cognitive development through play.

Funded by the Public Sector Transformation Fund (PSTF), the programme will be delivered in 48 settings over three academic years.

The Inclusive Play Programme, as part of the SEN Reform Delivery Plan, was launched by Education Minister Paul Givan at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in North Belfast.

Speaking during the visit, the Minister said: “There is growing evidence that play is essential to children’s development, particularly for those with SEN. Embedding inclusive play into everyday school life will support the diverse needs of pupils, while strengthening relationships, improving engagement and enhancing learning outcomes. It is encouraging to see this programme working in practice here at Stepping Stones Playgroup.

Edwina Weiniger (Stepping Stones Chairperson), Elaine Loughran (Principal Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School), Education Minister Paul Givan, Alan Herron (Playboard NI CEO) and Susan Williams (SEN Inclusive Play Project Coordinator, Playboard NI) with pupils

“The Inclusive Play Programme will equip teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as parents, with the knowledge, tools and support needed to deliver high-quality, inclusive play, ensuring every child can develop, participate and thrive.

Edwina Weiniger, Chair of the Stepping Stones committee, said: "We are delighted to be one of the first schools to take part in this exciting programme, which supports children through engaging, hands-on play experiences.

"It also offers valuable training for staff, parents, and carers to strengthen inclusive practice. With its strong emphasis on outdoor learning, the programme aligns closely with our Forest School ambitions, building a lasting legacy of inclusive play within our pre-school nursery community in North Belfast.”