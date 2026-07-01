LEADING republicans are to give first-hand accounts of the infamous attack on the funeral of Joe McDonnell at a unique event to mark its 45th anniversary.

Lenadoon man Joe passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 1981, after 61 days on hunger strike.

On July 10 as his funeral cortege made its way to Milltown Cemetery, an IRA firing stepped forward and rendered a final gun salute.

As the British army supported by the RUC moved in to try and arrest the firing party, pandemonium erupted, with British soldiers and the RUC firing live rounds and plastic bullets. Paddy Adams, a brother of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, was shot with a live round and seriously injured.

45 years on, leading republicans will come together next Friday (July 10) in the Roddy's at 7.30pm.

Paddy Adams, Geraldine Clarke and Seány Simpson will give their first-hand accounts of that day's events and their roles in the funeral.

Dominic Adams, Joe Austin, Geraldine Clarke, Paddy Adams and Seány Simpson

Event organiser Dominic Adams explained: "Next Friday is 45 years since Joe McDonnell's funeral.

"The funeral was attacked by the British Army and the RUC in an attempt to capture the firing party and disrupt the funeral.

"It was done in response to the republican display at Bobby Sands' funeral eight weeks before. They were determined it wouldn't happen again.

FINAL SALUTE: Joe McDonnell's funeral was attacked by the British army and RUC

"The house that the firing party returned to was stormed and shots were fired.

"There is a story to tell from that day and as republicans we believe that is very important."

Joe Austin, who will chair the event, added: "In context, Bobby Sands' funeral was worldwide news and seriously embarrassing for the British who had the narrative that republicans didn't have any support and they were terrorists.

"That humiliation was what the British took out on Joe McDonnell's funeral.

"It has taken 45 years to get the story out and this is a unique opportunity for an audience to hear the republican version of what happened that day and the complications around what happened.

"The attack was not just on the firing party but the funeral itself.

"I can't think of an event of this magnitude. This is unique and something that has never happened before and it feels like the right time to do it."

'The attack on Joe McDonnell's funeral remembered 45 years on' will take place at the Roddy's at 7.30pm on Friday, July 10. It is a free event.