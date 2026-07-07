RESIDENTS in Glenmeen in Hannahstown are set to see improvements carried out in their area following a visit by Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly and local councillor Arder Carson alongside the Housing Executive.

The representatives met with Housing Executive on site to walk through the area, listen to concerns raised by local residents and identify works needed to improve the environment around Glenmeen.

Following the visit, the Housing Executive committed to carrying out a number of improvements, including a clean-up of the area, grass cutting, cleaning the entrance to the street, and further cutting back of trees behind the houses once the nesting season has ended.

Speaking after the visit, Aisling Reilly MLA said: “Residents in Glenmeen have raised concerns about the condition of the area and it was important that we came out on the ground with the Housing Executive to see these issues first-hand.

“I welcome the commitment from the Housing Executive to carry out this work, including cleaning up the area, cutting the grass and improving the entrance to the street.

“Local people take great pride in where they live and deserve to have their community looked after. We will continue to engage with residents and the Housing Executive to make sure these works are carried out.”

Councillor Arder Carson added: “It was important to get out on site with the Housing Executive and look at the issues identified by local residents in Glenmeen.

“The commitments secured are a positive step and will make a real difference to the appearance of the area. The clean-up works, grass cutting and future tree maintenance will help improve the environment for those living here.

"We will continue to monitor progress on the works and remain in contact with residents regarding any further concerns."