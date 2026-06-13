SEVERAL thousand people attended an anti-racism rally in Belfast city centre on Saturday afternoon.

The event, organised by United Against Racism, was in response to racist attacks across the city this week.

A handful of people staged a counter-protest at the side of the stage with a number of Union Jacks erected on railings at Belfast City Hall.

This week's disorder was sparked after footage of a knife attack in North Belfast on Monday night was shared widely on social media and left the victim with serious injuries. A Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder.

Saturday's rally began with Ivanka Antova from United Against Racism who led chants of "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here" and "Who is Belfast? We are Belfast."

"This week we witnessed something we will never forget. The scenes of families and young children fleeing their homes in terror," said Ivanka.

"We'll never forget how rich and powerful people who don't know anything about our city or care about our city used their online platforms to explain a horrible attack in North Belfast for their agendas.

"The whole world watched Belfast where racist pogroms intimidated innocent people in their own homes for nothing other than the colour of their skin or perceived religion.

"The narratives about alien cultures or myths about mass invasions are attempts to distract from racism with legitimate concerns. Let's be very clear – there is nothing legitimate about racist pogroms and racism has no place in our city.

"The second reaction was the true spirit of Belfast showing solidarity at the toughest of times. Hundreds of people provided an emergency response that the state failed to do."

Ivanka told crowd: "This is the largest anti-racism gathering we've had in Belfast."

Contributions recalling heroic voluntary efforts of ordinary people this week were detailed by representatives from Anaka Women's Collective and human rights group PPR. Other speakers included representatives from trade unions including NIPSA.

NIPSA Deputy General Secretary Patrick Mulholland delivered a passionate speech, reminding people that "we are the majority".

Belfast Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly also addressed the crowd, repeating her message this week that she will never shy away from celebrating and championing diversity in the city.

The speeches ended with contributions from elected representatives: People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, Alliance's Kate Nicholl and SDLP's Matthew O'Toole.