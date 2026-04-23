THE relatives of a man brutally murdered by the notorious Shankill Butcher gang have hit out at the Diocese of Down and Connor after his grave in Milltown Cemetery was left in "a horrendous state".

On the evening of August 1, 1976 Con Neeson was attacked by the notorious UVF gang as the 48-year-old made his way home after spending the night calling out the bingo numbers at St Patrick’s Parish Hall in North Belfast.

As he reached the corner of Manor Street, Con – who was known to friends and family as the Quiet Man – was set upon by the Shankill Butcher gang. The father-of-two died the following day from the horrific wounds that were inflicted on him.

Con was laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery.

Con's nephew, Pat Neeson, has taken great pride in maintaining his uncle's grave over the years. In December, work took place to open a nearby grave. Some four months on, Pat says no effort has been made to restore the damage that was caused to Con's grave during that work.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Pat explained: "Con was murdered by the Shankill Butchers on August 1, 1976. It was a horrendous time for the family. I was 16-years-old at the time.

Con Neeson

"The Neesons are a big family and we are scattered everywhere. I have been looking after Con's grave for many years. It is a very special place for me.

"This year marks his 50th anniversary. We are hoping to get the family together in August for a commemoration and we want to have the grave in order.

"I came down here in mid-December and noticed how bad the grave was. A digger was put on top of the grave to allow for digging up another grave nearby that needed opened up.

"I totally get that was necessary but the problem was the way Con's grave was left. His plaque was covered in muck and just not put together properly.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Con Neeson's grave

"I can't comprehend why anyone would have left the grave in this state. Is this the kind of respect that is shown to the dead?"

Pat has called on the Diocese of Down and Connor to show more care for the graves in Milltown.

"There is a vast difference between the way the Milltown Cemetery is looked after compared to the City Cemetery which is clean and tidy," he added.

"My granny's grave is in Milltown too and I have to step over about ten graves to get to it because there is no pathway. It is totally disrespectful. In the City Cemetery, you can walk row after row without stepping on anyone else's grave.

"My message to the Diocese and their contractors is simple – do something about it. Give the deceased the respect that they deserve. This is their final resting place and people deserve better.

"Con had a horrific death and to be treated this way after his death is nothing short of disrespectful."

The Diocese of Down and Connor has been contacted for a response.