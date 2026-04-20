A NEW psychological therapy centre has opened its doors in West Belfast, offering a creative and compassionate approach to supporting young people’s mental health.

Based in the Blackstaff Mill, Inner Wings Dramatherapy aims to provide early intervention for children and young people experiencing emotional and psychological challenges.

Dramatherapy is a form of therapy that uses creativity, play, storytelling, role-play and imagination to help young people explore their thoughts and feelings in a safe, supportive environment. Unlike more traditional talk-based therapies, it allows children to express themselves in ways that feel natural and engaging, often reducing the anxiety they would often feel through traditional therapy.

The service is designed to support young people dealing with a range of issues, including anxiety, emotional regulation difficulties, neurodivergence, trauma and loss. By addressing these challenges early, Inner Wings hopes to prevent more serious mental health difficulties developing later in life.

The organisation was founded by Sarah Gilmore, a West Belfast practitioner with over 20 years’ experience working with children with special educational, emotional and developmental needs.

Speaking about why she started the organisation, she said: “There are too many young people in our society struggling with their mental health and it’s so important that we address their needs early.

"Dramatherapy supports emotional wellbeing through creativity, play and compassion. It’s a child-led approach, which helps children feel comfortable and understood.

"I want to help as many children across West Belfast and beyond as possible. We are facing a serious mental health crisis here in the North and early intervention can make a life-changing difference. Addressing emotional distress early can save lives.”

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn, who recently visited the centre, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see this service available right here in West Belfast.

"Traditional therapy can feel intimidating for children, sitting in a room with someone they don’t know and being expected to express themselves. Dramatherapy allows them to relax and engage through play, while still addressing important emotional needs.

"I will always advocate for early intervention and preventative support. Services like this are vital for our young people.”