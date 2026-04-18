THERE were celebrations at Gaelscoil na Móna this week for P7 pupil Scarlett Harbinson after she became back-to-back Irish dancing world champion.

Scarlett took the Under-12 An Chomhdháil Craobh an Domhain title at the World Championships at the end of March.

Last year, she became world champion for the first time in U-11 category.

On Monday, Scarlett who is part of Lawrenson Toal Academy of Irish Dance in Ardoyne, brought her trophy into school to share her success with her classmates.

Scarlett is on top of the world

Karen Morgan, Principal of Gaelscoil na Móna, said: "We are really proud of Scarlett. This is her second-year-in-a-row winning the World Championship.

"She is such a lovely child. She is very humble about her success.

"I am hoping she will dance for us before the end of the school year.

Scarlett has great support from her classmates

"It was great to see her bring the trophy into school. It started a lot of chat about other kids talking about their successes, particularly in sport.

"It is so important that children from the local community are recognised for their success."