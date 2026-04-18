A WEST Belfast actor is set to make his West End debut later this year.

Marty Maguire will take on the role of Frank Sinatra’s father, Marty Sinatra, in the highly anticipated West End production of Sinatra The Musical.

The major new musical will open at London’s iconic Aldwych Theatre on June 3 and is currently booking through to April 2027.

Sinatra The Musical features a world-class creative team, with a book by two-time Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall.

The production stars Joel Harper-Jackson in the title role of Frank Sinatra, alongside Ana Villafañe as Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Nancy Sinatra.

Set against the backdrop of New Year’s Eve 1942, the musical charts Sinatra’s meteoric rise to fame, his complex personal life, and his legendary comeback, featuring over twenty of his greatest hits including That’s Life, One For My Baby and The Best Is Yet To Come. ￼

In a post on Facebook, Marty said he was still "pinching myself" at the news.

Shelley Lowry Talent Management said: "It is with immense pride that our wonderful client Marty Maguire has been cast in the highly anticipated West End production of Sinatra The Musical.

"A member of the Sinatra family was so impressed with Marty’s audition that they insisted he play the role of Frank’s father.

"Marty Maguire’s casting marks a significant milestone, placing him within one of the most high-profile new musicals to open in London’s West End. His portrayal of Frank Sinatra’s father adds depth to the story of one of music’s most iconic figures.

"Sinatra The Musical is set to be one of the standout theatrical events of 2026, bringing the life and legacy of Frank Sinatra to the stage with a fresh and revealing perspective."